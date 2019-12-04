Sweetcorn fritters are the perfect easy recipe for the whole family. These crispy sweetcorn fritters take 20 minutes to make and are loved by kids and grown-ups.





This sweetcorn fritters recipe is so simple you could get the kids involved in the making and cooking process. Let them measure, whisk and help with cooking the corn fritters. This recipe makes 10 sweetcorn fritters – perfect for lunch or dinner served with potatoes and salad. Serve your corn fritters with a dip like sweet chilli sauce for an added kick of spice or mayo for a light, creamy taste. You could try this recipe with other tinned vegetables too like peas or beans.

Love Thai food? We’ve got loads more delicious Thai recipes right here!

Watch how to make Sweetcorn fritters

Ingredients 100g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

Seasoning

Medium egg

150ml milk

198g can sweetcorn kernels

Salsa, either store-bought or home-made, to serve

Method Sift the flour, baking powder and seasoning into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre, add a medium egg and gradually beat in 150ml milk to form a smooth batter.

Drain a 198g can sweetcorn kernels, pat dry on kitchen towel, then add to the batter mix with any thing else you fancy (see the tip!).

In a frying pan, add a tablespoon of vegetable oil. Once hot, fry spoonfuls of mixture for about 2 mins each side until golden and crisp on each side.

Serve the sweetcorn fritters with a salsa or a quick salad of peppers, spring onions, tomatoes and cucumber.

Top tip for making Sweetcorn fritters Add flavour with spring onions, a splash of soy or chilli sauce, or chopped coriander. Children will love them just as they are, but grown-ups can add hotter flavours.

Click to rate ( 1059 ratings) Sending your rating