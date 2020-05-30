We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make this classic Tabbouleh following our simple step-by-step recipe.

This tabbouleh recipe is so easy to make at home. Its a delicious side dish and can be made in only 15 minutes. This recipe serves 2 people but if you’d like to make more, all you have to do is double up the ingredients.

What do you eat tabbouleh with?

This Middle Eastern salad is so fresh and light that it is perfect to serve with barbecues and for any summer meal with grilled fish, meat or chicken, kebabs or just on its own as a crunchy salad. Bulghar wheat is cracked wheat which just needs soaking in water to soften, and has a nice bite. Tabbouleh is often served with toasted flat breads and hummous.

How long can you keep tabbouleh salad in the fridge?

You can keep tabbouleh salad in the fridge for up to 2 days. Of course with most salads, tabbouleh is best served on the day its made. This tabbouleh recipe is so simple – you’re going to love it.

Ingredients 50g bulgur wheat

2 tomatoes

1/2 red onion

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch mint

Juice 1 lemon

2-3tbsp olive oil

Method Soak bulghur wheat in 100ml boiling water for 5 mins until it has absorbed the water.

Meanwhile, roughly chop the tomatoes and red onion, and finely chop the parsley and mint.

Stir the tomatoes, onions and herbs into the wheat with the lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Serve chilled

Top tip for making Tabbouleh As a general rule, soak the wheat in double it’s volume of boiling water until plump.

