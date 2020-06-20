We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This tangerine and elderflower marmalade is so easy to make as there’s much less pith to remove than with oranges.

Our marmalade could also be made with clementines when they are in season for a festive flavour. They are a great homemade food gift for friends or family.

The key to marmalade is to make sure you keep an eye on it whilst it’s cooking. Put some small plates in the freezer, when you think the marmalade is set put a spoonful on, and if it sets it’s ready. You can also use a cooking thermometer and it should be set once it has reached 105C. And check out our guide to sterilising your jam jars.

Once you’ve made this tasty marmalade, try spreading on toast, or make one of our recipes using marmalade.

Nutritional note: the nutrition figures are based on a 20g serving.

Ingredients 1kg tangerines

2 lemons

150ml elderflower cordial

1.5kg granulated sugar

You will need:

Large saucepan

4-6 large jam jars with lids, sterilised

Method Peel the tangerines and place the peel and segments in separate bowls. Peel the lemons, remove as much of the pith from the skin as you can, discard the pith and place the peel in with the tangerine peel and the flesh in with the tangerine segments.

Finely slice both peels and put them into the saucepan with 750ml water and the elderflower cordial. Bring to the boil, turn down to a simmer and cook for 25 mins.

Meanwhile, place the flesh of both fruits in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Place a few small plates into the freezer to help test the marmalade later.

Add the fruit pulp and the sugar to the pan and bring to the boil. You will need to simmer until enough liquid has been cooked off that the marmalade will set. Skim off any scum that comes to the top as the marmalade is cooking.

Once the marmalade has been cooked enough and has reached 105C or sets on a cold plate, remove from the heat and carefully pour into the prepared jars.

Top tip for making Tangerine and elderflower marmalade Don’t forget to sterilise your jam jars before using

