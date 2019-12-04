Our tea loaf recipe is easy to make and is best served with a generous helping of butter...

This tea loaf recipe combines Rooibos tea bags, mixed dried fruit and sweet brown sugar together to make a delicious cake that is complete with a generous helping of butter – the perfect afternoon treat. This recipe serves 10-12 people and will take around 1hr and 15 mins to make and bake. This classic recipe can be stored in an airtight container in the cupboard for up to 3 days. A portion of this loaf cake works out at only 225 calories per serving and only 1g of fat per serving making it a low-fat option when it comes to an afternoon treat. All the flavour, with none of the guilt!

Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipes here!

Watch how to make Tea loaf

Ingredients 4 Rooibos tea bags (or any strong tea)

500g pack mixed dried fruit

125g light brown sugar

250g self-raising flour

½ tsp mixed spice

1 medium egg, beaten

Butter, to serve

You will also need:

1kg loaf tin, buttered and strip-lined with Bakewell paper

Method Put the tea bags in a large bowl and pour 300ml boiling water over them. Leave for a good 10 mins to infuse. Squeeze them out and throw them away, then mix the fruit into the tea. Leave the mixture to soak for at least 2 hours (or overnight would be ideal).

Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Stir the sugar, flour, spice and egg into the fruit and mix well.

Spoon into the tin and level the top. Bake for 1 hour, or until risen and firm to the touch. Cool in the tin for 10 mins, then turn out to cool on a wire rack.

Wrap in greaseproof paper and keep for 2 days before slicing (if you can resist it!), as this improves the flavour. To serve, cut into thick slices and spread with butter.

Top tip for making Tea loaf If you fancy adding some crunch to this tea loaf recipe, add in some nuts like chopped Brazil nuts or hazel nuts