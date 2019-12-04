This colourful classic tequila sunrise cocktail contains orange juice, grenadine (pomegranate syrup) and of course, a healthy splash of tequila! It will bring back memories of sun-drenched holiday beaches and all-night partying, we bet!

Ingredients 3oz orange juice

1 1/2oz tequila

Juice of 1/2 lime

3/4oz grenadine

Lime slice

Method Mix all the ingredients except the grenadine and lime slice in a blender or shaker, with cracked ice.

Pour into a tall glass with more ice.

Pour in grenadine, slowly.

Decorate with the lime slice

