This colourful classic tequila sunrise cocktail contains orange juice, grenadine (pomegranate syrup) and of course, a healthy splash of tequila! It will bring back memories of sun-drenched holiday beaches and all-night partying, we bet!
Ingredients
- 3oz orange juice
- 1 1/2oz tequila
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 3/4oz grenadine
- Lime slice
Method
Mix all the ingredients except the grenadine and lime slice in a blender or shaker, with cracked ice.
Pour into a tall glass with more ice.
Pour in grenadine, slowly.
Decorate with the lime slice