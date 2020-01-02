This easy Thai coconut rice recipe is so simple to make and takes only 15-20 mins to cook, and can be done all in one pot meaning there’s less washing up to do afterwards.

Thai coconut rice makes a deliciously easy side dish that goes great with Thai curry or stir-fry dishes. The rice is flavoured with a can of coconut cream which gives the rice a sticky but delicious edge. Thai jasmine rice is the best rice to use for this recipe but you could try other types of rice instead if preferred. This recipe makes 4-5 portions of rice, so if you’re only feeding 2 people half the ingredients so you don’t make too much.

Ingredients 160ml can coconut cream

250g Thai jasmine rice

2-3 lime leaves, fresh or dried

Pinch of salt

Oil, for greasing, optional

Coriander, to garnish

Method Pour the coconut cream and 450ml water into a pan and bring to the boil. Rinse the rice in a sieve, tip into the pan and add the lime leaves and salt.

Reduce heat, cover and cook on a low heat for 15-20 mins, until most of the liquid has been absorbed. Remove from the heat and leave the rice in the covered pan for 5 mins before serving. Serve in a dish or oil the inside of a teacup or metal mould, press the rice into it and tip it out onto a plate. Garnish with coriander.

Top tip for making Thai coconut rice Jasmine rice is also known as “Thai fragrantrice", this is an aromatic long-grain rice similar to basmati but stickier. It usually comes from south-east Asia and isless starchy than other sticky rices. The cooking time can be reduced by soaking the rice in cold water for about 30 mins before cooking.

