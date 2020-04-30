We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of the nations favourite curries. Try our fragrant and delicious Thai Green Curry.

Thai food is the new Indian – it has swiftly become a favourite across the nation over the past few years. And while you’ll still see a curry on a Thai restaurant menu, it’s likely to be a bit different to that of your local Indian. Thai curries are generally creamy and fragrant, with a hit of sweetness and spice. And of all the options available, Thai green curry has to be one of the most popular. Thai green curry is a quick, easy and economical recipe. It’s mild and creamy and ideal for either a midweek meal or a special supper. Using a ready-made curry paste saves a lot of time but will still give a really authentic and fragrant flavour. If you can’t find fish sauce (also called nam pla) then add a splash of light soy sauce. And if you like your spice feel free to add some chopped or sliced chillies to the dish. We like red chillies for their vivid colour and hint of sweetness but green would work too. Instead of the chicken you could use chunks of lean pork fillet or for a seafood version use 450g white fish fillet, cut into chunks and 150g large peeled tiger prawns and simmer for only 10-15 mins.

Ingredients 200g new potatoes, scrubbed and halved

1tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2tbsp Thai green curry paste

500g skinless chicken thigh fillets, cut into chunks

400ml can coconut milk

2tbsp fish sauce

Juice of half a lime

2tbsp fresh chopped coriander

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Boiled rice, to serve

Chopped spring onion, radishes and fresh coriander, to garnish

Method To make this chicken curry, boil the potatoes in a pan of lightly salted water for 8-10 mins until just tender. Drain well and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large deep frying pan and fry the onion for 5 mins until softened but not brown. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1-2 mins then add the chicken and cook for 3-4 mins, stirring, until no longer pink.

Pour in the coconut milk and simmer gently for 15-20 mins. Add the potatoes, fish sauce, lime juice and coriander and simmer for a further 5 mins. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve with boiled rice and garnished with chopped spring onion, radishes and coriander leaves.

Top tip for making Thai green curry This tasty curry can be frozen for up to 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before re-heating gently in a large deep fryer for 10 - 15 mins or until piping hot.

