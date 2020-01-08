Spice up your mid-week with this deliciously fragrant Thai prawn curry noodles broth, packed with soft rice noodles and juicy prawns. Using a handy jar of curry paste, zesty lime, rich fish sauce and creamy coconut milk you can achieve an authentic taste in minutes with this recipe. Delicious as a filling lunch or healthy dinner.

Ingredients 125gThai rice noodles

2tbsp Thai red curry paste

2 x 400ml cans reduced-fat coconut milk

200g large cooked prawns

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and chopped

1 red pepper, deseeded, and sliced into strips

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

Dash of fish sauce

Pinch of caster sugar

Coriander leaves, to garnish

Method Put the noodles into a bowl and pour over boiling water to cover. Leave for 4 minutes until they swell up and turn white.

Meanwhile, put the Thai curry paste into a pan with the coconut milk. Heat gently, stirring.

Add the prawns, spring onions, red pepper, lime zest and juice, fish sauce and sugar. Warm through for a couple of minutes. Add the noodles and heat for a minute. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Top tip for making Thai prawn curry noodles If you like a milder curry then you could try swapping the red curry paste for green.

Click to rate ( 88 ratings) Sending your rating