Thai prawn curry noodles recipe

(88 ratings)
serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

05 min

Cooking:

15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 335 kCal 17%
Fat 16g 23%
  -  Saturates 12.5g 63%

Spice up your mid-week with this deliciously fragrant Thai prawn curry noodles broth, packed with soft rice noodles and juicy prawns. Using a handy jar of curry paste, zesty lime, rich fish sauce and creamy coconut milk you can achieve an authentic taste in minutes with this recipe. Delicious as a filling lunch or healthy dinner.

Ingredients

  • 125gThai rice noodles
  • 2tbsp Thai red curry paste
  • 2 x 400ml cans reduced-fat coconut milk
  • 200g large cooked prawns
  • 1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and chopped
  • 1 red pepper, deseeded, and sliced into strips
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime
  • Dash of fish sauce
  • Pinch of caster sugar
  • Coriander leaves, to garnish

Method

  • Put the noodles into a bowl and pour over boiling water to cover. Leave for 4 minutes until they swell up and turn white.

  • Meanwhile, put the Thai curry paste into a pan with the coconut milk. Heat gently, stirring.

  • Add the prawns, spring onions, red pepper, lime zest and juice, fish sauce and sugar. Warm through for a couple of minutes. Add the noodles and heat for a minute. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Top tip for making Thai prawn curry noodles

If you like a milder curry then you could try swapping the red curry paste for green.

(88 ratings)
