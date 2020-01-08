Spice up your mid-week with this deliciously fragrant Thai prawn curry noodles broth, packed with soft rice noodles and juicy prawns. Using a handy jar of curry paste, zesty lime, rich fish sauce and creamy coconut milk you can achieve an authentic taste in minutes with this recipe. Delicious as a filling lunch or healthy dinner.
Ingredients
- 125gThai rice noodles
- 2tbsp Thai red curry paste
- 2 x 400ml cans reduced-fat coconut milk
- 200g large cooked prawns
- 1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and chopped
- 1 red pepper, deseeded, and sliced into strips
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime
- Dash of fish sauce
- Pinch of caster sugar
- Coriander leaves, to garnish
Method
Put the noodles into a bowl and pour over boiling water to cover. Leave for 4 minutes until they swell up and turn white.
Meanwhile, put the Thai curry paste into a pan with the coconut milk. Heat gently, stirring.
Add the prawns, spring onions, red pepper, lime zest and juice, fish sauce and sugar. Warm through for a couple of minutes. Add the noodles and heat for a minute. Garnish with coriander leaves.
Top tip for making Thai prawn curry noodles
If you like a milder curry then you could try swapping the red curry paste for green.