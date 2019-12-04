Learn how to poach an egg in four simple steps! These perfect poached eggs are great served on a hot, buttered crumpet for breakfast or in a tasty Eggs Benedict.

Not everyone knows how to poach an egg and even those that do struggle sometimes. But follow our instructions and you’ll nail it every time. You just need to add a drop of vinegar to the water to help keep the egg together.

This easy video recipe will show you how to poach the perfect egg every time. Once you’ve mastered this technique you’ll be able to show off your skills to friends and family – why not serve poach eggs on toast with smashed avocado and cracked black pepper for the ultimate on-trend brunch?

This is a key cooking technique which is worth practising – as it’s difficult to get right first time but so easy once you’ve mastered it.

Once you’ve poached the egg its best to serve and eat straight away as the fresher the egg, the better. We’d also recommend using a slotted spoon to scoop the cooked egg out of the water as it will help any excess water to drain off of the egg before serving.

Watch how to make How to poach an egg

Ingredients Egg

Slotted spoon

Large frying pan

Drop of cider vinegar

Freshly boiled water in a kettle

Method Crack an egg into a small ramekin and set aside.

Half-fill a large frying pan with freshly boiled water from the kettle, add in a small drop of cider vinegar and heat over a medium flame. Watch for small bubbles to appear round the edge. Don’t boil the water.

Carefully drop in your egg, keep it on a low heat and time for 1 min. The egg will start to rise to the top of the pan once it’s cooked.

After the 1 min, carefully take the egg out of the frying pan with a slotted spoon and put it on some kitchen paper to drain and it’s ready to eat! Serve on top of a hot, buttered crumpet or toast.

Top tip for making How to poach an egg 'The eggs need to be as fresh as possible, otherwise the egg whites tend to spread on contact with the water. If you don't think your eggs are really fresh, add a drop of vinegar to the water to help set the whites.'