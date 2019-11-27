This Hairy Bikers’ fondant potatoes recipe is really easy to make. Flavoured with garlic, thyme and butter, these delicious fondant potatoes are perfect served with your roast dinner. They’re ideal if you’re bored of the same old roast potatoes or boiled potatoes and want to upgrade the side with a special touch. The Hairy Bikers serve their fondant potatoes with pickled pears and roast partridge, but this easy fondant potato recipe will go well with any roast. You could serve them as a special treat for Christmas or Easter, but also just on a special Sunday with your roast dinner. We bet all your family and friends will love them and you’ll end up making them every Sunday! To make this fondant potato recipe, you’ll only need six ingredients, and you might even already have most of them in your cupboard – potatoes, garlic, thyme, butter, chicken stock and salt and pepper. These delicious fondant potatoes only take around 30 mins to cook, and you can easily do it while the rest of your roast dinner is cooking. They take little bit more effort than normal roasties, but it’s so worth it for their tasty garlicky flavour. This recipe for fondant potatoes serves 4 people, but if you’re feeding more people just double up the ingredient quantities.

Ingredients 4 good potatoes

2 cloves garlic, just a bit smashed

2 or 3 of sprigs of thyme

150g (5oz) butter

75ml (3fl oz) chicken stock (you can use vegetable stock to make this recipe vegetarian)

Sea salt flakes and black pepper

Method Peel the potatoes, cut a flat top and bottom on your spud. Cut out a round of potato with a pastry cutter. Cut off the sharp corners to make a nice barrel shape.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat until it starts to foam. Place the potatoes in the pan and cook for about 5-6 minutes until golden on the bottom. When done turn over the potato and cook for the same time again.

Add the stock. Put in the crushed garlic clove and thyme sprigs, watch out for this exploding everywhere. Season well.

Cover and simmer gently until the potato is cooked. Keep warm.