This Hummingbird Bakery blueberry cake recipe is delicious. Blueberries work so well in cakes, as they become soft and juicy and a wonderful deep purple. This tasty recipe creates a cake that’s moist enough to be served without the frosting too, if you prefer.

Ingredients For the cake:

350g unsalted butter, at room temperature

350g caster sugar

6 eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

450g plain flour

2 tbsp plus 2 tsp baking powder

280ml soured cream

250g fresh blueberries, plus extra to decorate

2 quantities cream cheese frosting (see below)

icing sugar, to decorate

a 25-cm ring mould, greased and dusted with flour

For the cream cheese frosting:

300g icing sugar, sifted

50g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g cream cheese, cold

Makes enough to frost 12 cupcakes (double the recipe for 20-cm cake)

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C (325°F) Gas 3. Put the butter and sugar in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) and cream until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well and scraping any unmixed ingredients from the side of the bowl with a rubber spatula after each addition. Beat in the vanilla extract, flour and baking powder until well mixed. Add the soured cream and mix well until everything is combined and the mixture is light and fluffy. Gently stir in the blueberries by hand until evenly dispersed. Pour the mixture into the prepared ring mould and smooth over with a palette knife. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until golden brown and the sponge bounces back when touched. Leave the cake to cool slightly in the mould before turning out onto a wire cooling rack to cool completely. When the cake is cold, put it on a serving plate, cover the top and sides with the cream cheese frosting and decorate with more blueberries. Dust with a light sprinkling of icing sugar. For the cream cheese frosting: Beat the icing sugar and butter together in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) on medium-slow speed until the mixture comes together and is well mixed. Add the cream cheese in one go and beat until it is completely incorporated. Turn the mixer up to medium-high speed. Continue beating until the frosting is light and fluffy, at least 5 minutes. Do not overbeat, as it can quickly become runny. This recipe is taken from The Hummingbird Bakery Cookbook by Tarek Malouf and The Hummingbird Bakers

Photography by Peter Cassidy

Published by Ryland Peters & Small

Text © Tarek Malouf and The Hummingbird Bakers

Photography copyright Ryland Peters & Small

