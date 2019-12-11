The Hummingbird Bakery gingerbread man recipe makes delicious little gingerbread men every time. Let's get cracking!

A good gingerbread men recipe is essential to any family recipe collection. And this one is a great addition to your cohort. To make this gingerbread men recipe, you don’t have to use a gingerbread man shaped cookie cutter if you don’t fancy, but it’s so much fun to decorate each one individually, giving each a different outfit and facial expression as you go! Leaving the dough to rest overnight makes the cookies better the next day, and once you’ve rolled and cut out your shapes pop them on a baking tray and into the fridge for another ten minutes to firm up again. This will help the gingerbread men keep their shape when cooking, giving nice clean lines for a professional looking gingerbread man. This recipe makes 24 gingerbread men (or women!), so you know you’ll have enough to pass around family members or friends who come over for a cuppa. This easy gingerbread recipe is also perfect for making and decorating with kids and giving out as end of term gifts. If you’re making them for Christmas, why not pop your gingerbread men into a cellophane bag and tie with a festive ribbon? We promise everyone will love getting this delicious gingerbread cookies as a gift!

Ingredients 400g plain flour

¾ tsp bicarbonate of soda

2tsp ground ginger

2tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp salt

180g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g soft dark brown sugar or dark muscovado sugar

1 egg

125g black treacle

1 egg white

½ tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

310g icing sugar, sifted

food colouring, optional

gingerbread biscuit cutters

a baking tray, lined with greaseproof paper

Method Sift together the flour, bicarbonate of soda, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl and set aside. Put the butter and sugars in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) and cream on slow speed until light and fluffy. Turn the mixer up to medium speed and beat in the egg and treacle, scraping any unmixed ingredients from the side of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Turn the mixer back down to slow speed and slowly add the flour mixture a couple of tablespoons at a time, stopping often to scrape any unmixed ingredients from the side of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Once an even dough has formed, take it out of the mixer, divide into 3 and wrap each piece in clingfilm. Leave to rest overnight in the fridge if you have time. When you are ready to bake the cookies, preheat the oven to 170°C (325°F) Gas 3. Take the dough out of the fridge and leave to soften for about 10 minutes. Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour and roll out the dough to a thickness of about 4 mm with a rolling pin. Cut out your gingerbread man shapes with the biscuit cutters. Arrange the cookies on the prepared baking trays and bake in the preheated oven for about 10–15 minutes. Leave the cookies to cool slightly on the trays before turning out onto a wire cooling rack to cool completely. Beat the egg white and lemon juice together in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk). Gradually start adding the icing sugar, mixing well after each addition to ensure all sugar is incorporated. Whisk until you get stiff peaks. If the icing is too runny, add a little more sugar. Stir in a couple of drops of food colouring, if using, and decorate the cookies. This recipe is taken from The Hummingbird Bakery Cookbook by Tarek Malouf and The Hummingbird Bakers Photography by Peter Cassidy

Published by Ryland Peters & Small

Text © Tarek Malouf and The Hummingbird Bakers

Photography copyright Ryland Peters & Small



Top tip for making The Hummingbird Bakery gingerbread man Store these gingerbread men in an airtight container or cake tin for up to 4 days.