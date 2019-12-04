These Hummingbird Bakery vanilla cupcakes, topped with candy-coloured vanilla frosting and sprinkles, are what the Hummingbird Bakery is famous for. Here's how to make them.

These professional Hummingbird Bakery vanilla cupcakes are so easy to make and look just fabulous. With a light, airy, moist sponge and a subtle vanilla taste, they taste delicious and the beautiful icing decoration makes them cake-shop gorgeous. This easy vanilla cupcakes recipe makes 12 cupcakes and takes around 1hr and 5 mins to make. Store in a cake tin or airtight Tupperware on the kitchen side for up 3-4 days – but of course, the sooner you eat them, the better they’ll taste!

Watch how to make The Hummingbird Bakery vanilla cupcakes

Ingredients 120g plain flour

140g caster sugar

1 ½ tsp baking powder

a pinch of salt

40g unsalted butter, at room temperature

120ml whole milk

1 egg

¼tsp vanilla extract

1 quantity vanilla frosting

hundreds and thousands or other edible sprinkles, to decorate

a 12-hole cupcake tray, lined with paper cases

250g icing sugar, sifted

80g unsalted butter, at room temperature

25ml whole milk

a couple of drops of vanilla extract

Method To make this cupcake recipe, preheat the oven to 170°C (325°F) Gas 3.

Put the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and butter in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) and beat on slow speed until you get a sandy consistency and everything is combined. Gradually pour in half the milk and beat until the milk is just incorporated.

Whisk the egg, vanilla extract and remaining milk together in a separate bowl for a few seconds, then pour into the flour mixture and continue beating until just incorporated (scrape any unmixed ingredients from the side of the bowl with a rubber spatula). Continue mixing for a couple more minutes until the mixture is smooth. Do not overmix.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases until two-thirds full and bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes, or until light golden and the sponge bounces back when touched.

A skewer inserted in the centre should come out clean. Leave the cupcakes to cool slightly in the tray before turning out onto a wire cooling rack to cool completely.

When the cupcakes are cold, spoon the vanilla frosting on top and decorate with hundreds and thousands.

Beat the icing sugar and butter together in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) on medium-slow speed until the mixture comes together and is well mixed.

Turn the mixer down to slow speed. Combine the milk and vanilla extract in a separate bowl, then add to the butter mixture a couple of tablespoons at a time. Once all the milk has been incorporated, turn the mixer up to high speed.

Continue beating until the frosting is light and fluffy, at least 5 minutes. The longer the frosting is beaten, the fluffier and lighter it becomes. This recipe is taken from The Hummingbird Bakery Cookbook by Tarek Malouf and The Hummingbird Bakers

Photography by Peter Cassidy

Published by Ryland Peters & Small

Text © Tarek Malouf and The Hummingbird Bakers

Photography copyright Ryland Peters & Small

Top tip for making The Hummingbird Bakery vanilla cupcakes These cupcakes would make great food gifts - just pop into a cupcake box and tie with a ribbon!