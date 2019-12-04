Toad in the hole always make for a perfect family dinner - we've made our recipe for toad in the hole super simple, so that it doesn't need many ingredients.

This classic toad in the hole makes a perfect mid-week winter warmer. It’s homely, comforting and so full of flavour so will make for a real treat dinner during the week. Or if you want to mix things up for your traditional Sunday lunch or dinner, skip out on the roast dinner and go for this tasty toad in the hole instead. You won’t regret it – this dish will quickly become a family staple! Serve this classic Toad in the hole with fluffy mashed potatoes and a good red onion gravy for a traditional and rich meal. If you’re feeling good then you could add some veggies too like carrots, broccoli and green beans. Or if you want to reduce the calorie number go for steamed baby potatoes on the side instead of buttery mash. This toad in the hole recipe serves up to four people and will take around 1hrs and 5 mins to prepare and cook. The trick when it comes to cooking this British classic is not to open the oven whilst its cooking so you get perfect, crisp Yorkshire pudding and the sausages are cooked all the way through too. The hardest part will definitely be waiting so long to have to dig in!

Ingredients 30g (1oz) dripping or lard

454-500g packet good-quality pork and herb sausages

300ml (1/2 pint) milk

125g (4oz) plain flour

2 medium eggs

Salt and pepper

For the gravy:

1 red onion, chopped

100ml beef stock, from a cube

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tsp cornflour, mixed with a little water

Method Set the oven to fairly hot gas mark 6 or 200°C.

Place the dripping or lard in a smallish metal tin and place in the oven for 3-4 mins, or until melted. Add the sausages to the pan and turn to coat in the melted fat.

Bake, towards the top of the oven for 15-20 mins or until the sausages are an even golden colour.

While the sausages are cooking, prepare the batter. Pour the milk into the bowl of the food processor and add the flour, eggs and seasoning and whizz until blended. Add the finely chopped sage at this stage for a twist. Chill the batter until it’s needed.

When the sausages are browned pour over the batter – working quickly so as not to lose too much heat from the oven and immediately return the tin to the oven.

Bake for about 20-30 mins or until the batter has risen and is golden in colour and crisp. Serve immediately.

For the gravy: Cook the red onion in the sausage fat from your cooking pan.

Once they are caramelised add the stock and balsamic vinegar to the cooked onions in the pan.

Bring to the boil.

Add the cornflour, mixed with a little water, to thicken.

Top tip for making Toad in the hole For a delicious twist that will make your toad in the hole really stand out from the rest, add finely chopped sage to your batter to give a herby flavour to your meal.