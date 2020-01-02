This toffee and chocolate topped cheesecake is an easy no-cook cheesecake that makes an ideal celebration or dinner party dessert. Its classic vanilla flavoured, thick and creamy filling is popular with children and adults alike, while the fun, decorative toffee and chocolate topping gives it guaranteed wow-factor – although you can just as easily substitute the toffee and chocolate topping with sliced seasonal fruit. Make this cheesecake a day ahead so it has time to nicely set in the fridge, just remember to take it out 30 minutes before serving so it reaches room temperature, allowing the flavours to develop and the cheesecake to easily come away from the tin!

Ingredients 200g digestive biscuits

100g butter, melted and cooled

400g cream cheese

200g mascarpone cheese

150g icing sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

175ml double cream

For the topping

70g hard toffee

50g dark chocolate

Method For the biscuit base: use 10g of melted butter to grease a 23cm loose-bottomed spring form cake tin and line with baking parchment. Put the digestive biscuits into a freezer bag, push out the air, seal, and use a rolling pin to crush the biscuits to crumbs. Pour the biscuit crumbs into a mixing bowl, add the remaining the melted butter and stir until all the crumbs are well coated.

Use the back of a spoon or your fingers to press the biscuit crumbs into the base of the cake tin. Transfer the tin to the fridge for one hour to allow the biscuit base to set.

For the cheesecake: put the cream cheese, mascarpone, icing sugar and vanilla extract into a mixing bowl and use an electric mixer to combine.

In a separate mixing bowl, beat the cream until it thickens, add to the cream cheese mixture and beat until both mixtures are completely combined.

Remove the tin from the fridge and pour the cheesecake mixture onto the biscuit base and spread evenly. Return to the fridge to set, ideally overnight or for a minimum of four hours.

About 30 minutes before serving, take the cheesecake out of the fridge so that it reaches room temperature.

For the topping: put the toffee into a bowl and melt in the microwave for approximately 20 seconds, stirring it every few seconds. Use a spoon to drizzle the melted toffee onto the cheesecake. Use the same technique to melt and drizzle the dark chocolate. Put the cheesecake back into the fridge for five minutes to allow the topping to firm up before serving.

Top tip for making Toffee and chocolate topped cheesecake An easy way to get the cheesecake out of the cake tin is to put the base on top of a can, use both hands to gradually pull down the sides of the tin, slip the base onto a serving dish and lastly remove the baking parchment and base.

Click to rate ( 491 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week