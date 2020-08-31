We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chef Tom Kerridge shares his tips and recipe for a BBQ honey cake. Yes, a cake that’s cooked on the barbecue! Tom makes the cake batter as you could for any cake but instead of baking it in the oven, the greased and lined cake tin sits on a plate in the barbecue.

While Tom cooks the BBQ honey cake on a convector plate in his Big Green Egg barbecue, you can also cook it directly on the grill but it won’t have the same results as the heat won’t be as evenly distributed. You could try putting a metal oven tray on the barbecue instead and place your cake on top of this.

According to Tom, the most important thing when making this BBQ honey cake is to keep the lid closed for the full hour of cooking. If you open the barbecue lid, the cake will sink – just as it does if you open an oven door too early in the baking process.

Speaking about the recipe Tom reveals: ‘There is a hint of barbecue. It’s absolutely great… There is only one thing better than oven warm cake. Barbecue warm cake!”

Chef Tom serves the cake with a simple creme Chantilly which is made by combining double cream and icing sugar. He garnishes with some fresh raspberries to lighten the whole dish, perfect after a barbecue feast! If you’d prefer, try serving the cake with thick Greek yogurt or even some warm custard for an indulgent dessert. If you’d like some more sweet inspiration from Tom, try his courgette cake.

Recipes from Tom Kerridge Barbecues, watch the whole series on dplay

Ingredients 150g butter room temperature

225g golden caster sugar

Zest of 1 orange

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

3 eggs

1 yolks

300g self-raising flour

75g runny honey

For the vanilla and raspberry cream

200ml double cream

50g icing sugar

1 vanilla pod split and seeds scraped out

1 punnet of raspberries

Icing sugar to dust

Method Preheat egg BBQ to 170c with convector plate fitted. Cream butter, sugar, orange zest & cardamom, together in a bowl by mixing it vigorously with a rubber spatula.

Then gradually add the eggs one by one, making sure to whisk in between each addition. Then add the honey and beat together.

Sieve in the flour and fold together. Pour the batter into a lined 23cm spring formed tin and smooth over with a palette knife.

Place in the egg style preheated BBQ 160c-170c with the convector plate fitted and cook for approximately 60-70 minutes. Make sure not to open the BBQ for at least 30-40 minutes to avoid your cake collapsing. Begin to check your cake after the 40 minute mark.

If the top of the cake starts to colour a bit, cover with a little tin foil. Check the cake with a skewer to see if it comes out clean, if not cook for a few more minutes checking again.

Once the cake is ready remove and cool on a baking rack.

For the vanilla cream simply whisk the cream, vanilla and sugar together until soft peaks form.

Cut the cake into wedges and serve a big spoon of vanilla cream on the side. Add a few fresh raspberries to the plate to serve.

Top tip for making Tom Kerridge’s BBQ honey Cake Try the cake with strawberries or a mix of fresh berries if you prefer

