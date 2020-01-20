A tasty but healthy dish, this Cajun salmon is perfect for people who are watching their weight but still want a delicious meal.

And this Cajun salmon recipe, with vegetables and ‘dirty rice’, is the perfect option, especially for those watching their weight.

Taken from Tom Kerridge’s new recipe book, ‘Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight and Get Fit’, this meal is full of exciting spices, that won’t add many calories to your dinner, but will add a whole heap of flavour.

There’s also plenty of veg hidden within the dirty rice, so you’ll be getting your five a day before you know it! Salmon too is a valuable source of protein and vitamin B12, so you can guarantee this recipe will give you a well-rounded plate of food.

With ingredients such as cayenne pepper, it’s certainly got a kick, so may not be entirely suitable for young kids. So save this dish for the adults – trust us, you won’t want to share it with the little’uns anyway!

Recipe taken from Lose Weight and Get Fit by Tom Kerridge (£22, Bloomsbury). Photography © Cristian Barnett

Ingredients 4 skinless salmon fillets (120g each)

250g (1 small head) broccoli

1-cal sunflower oil spray

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Cajun seasoning

1 heaped tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garlic granules

1⁄2 tsp hot smoked paprika

1⁄2 tsp cayenne pepper

1⁄2 tsp dried oregano

1⁄2 tsp dried thyme

For the dirty rice

1 tsp olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 red pepper, cored, deseeded and finely diced

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tsp dried oregano

1⁄2 tsp dried thyme

200ml fresh chicken stock

400g tin black eye beans

500g cooked brown and wild rice (freshly cooked and drained or 2 pouches)

4 spring onions, finely sliced

1 lime, cut into wedges, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

For the Cajun seasoning, mix the ingredients together in a small bowl with 1 tsp aky sea salt. Pat each salmon llet dry with kitchen paper and then sprinkle with the seasoning on all sides. Leave to marinate while you prepare the broccoli and dirty rice.

Line a baking tray with a silicone mat (or spray with oil). Cut the broccoli into bite-sized orets, season with salt and pepper and spread out on the tray. Cook on a high shelf in the oven for 12 minutes or until the broccoli is lightly charred and cooked through.

Meanwhile, for the dirty rice, heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat. When hot, add the onion and cook for 4–5 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes, then add the red pepper and tomato purée and stir well. Add the oregano, thyme and stock and bring to a simmer.

Drain the black eye beans and add to the pan with the rice. Cook for another 5 minutes. Season well with salt and pepper and stir through the spring onions.

Heat a medium non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Spray the salmon llets a few times with oil then place in the pan. Cook for 2–3 minutes on each side or until lightly charred and cooked through.

Spoon the rice into 4 shallow bowls or containers and add the broccoli and salmon. Serve at once, with lime wedges. Or cool then seal and keep in the fridge. Eat within 2 days, either cold or reheated.

