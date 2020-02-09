We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Courgette cake is a lovely treat if you fancy something different, and Tom Kerridge has just the perfect way to make a mouthwatering treat.

Courgette cake is a great way to use up an abundant courgette crop from the garden! One of our favourite Tom Kerridge recipes , this cake is moist and light.

It will take you just 10 mins to make this cake and another 50 mins to bake it. This means you will have a delicious cake ready to be devoured in just over one hour!

A slice of this courgette cake contains 365 calories, but with the use of sweetener there isn’t too much sugar in this recipe.

Chef Tom Kerridge says: ‘Like the carrots in a carrot cake, courgette keeps this delicious cake lovely and moist. A light cream cheese and lime icing provides a refreshing contrast. The cake will keep in the fridge for a couple of days – just bring it to room temperature before serving to enjoy it at its best.’

Ingredients Sunflower oil spray

250g half-fat margarine

100g caster sugar

4 tbsp granulated sweetener

3 large free-range eggs

250g self-raising flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 vanilla pod, split and seeds scraped

Finely grated zest of 2 limes

200g courgettes, grated

For the icing

100g icing sugar

1 tbsp light cream cheese

1 tbsp lime juice

To finish

Grated zest of 1 lime

Method Preheat the oven to fan 180°C/gas 4. Spray a 900g (2lb) non-stick loaf tin with a few sprays of oil.

Using a stand mixer or electric hand whisk and large bowl, cream together the margarine, caster sugar and sweetener until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and ground cardamom together over the mixture, add the vanilla seeds and lime zest and fold in gently, using a spatula, until just combined. Lastly, fold in the grated courgettes.

Spoon the cake mixture into the prepared tin and gently level the surface. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 50–60 minutes. To test, insert a skewer into the middle of the cake: it should come out clean; if not give it a little longer.

Once cooked, leave the cake to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the icing, in a bowl, whisk the icing sugar, cream cheese and lime juice together until smoothly combined.

Spread the icing on top of the cake and sprinkle with the lime zest. Cut into 8 thick slices to serve.

