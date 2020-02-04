We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Super-delicious and quick to make, stir-fried greens are a perfect midweek meal when you want to feel like you’ve really done yourself some good. There are so many flavours going on here, it’s hard to believe this dish is as healthy as it is.

Filled to the brim with vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, greens are particularly rich in nutrients that help reduce muscle aches after exercising.

There’s so much flavour in this delicious dish, with the addition of soy sauce, fresh ginger, sesame oil and miso paste. Plus, the perfectly fried egg on top really finishes off the dish.

Enjoy these miso stir-fried greens either as a main meal on its own, for lunch or a light dinner, or as a vegetable side dish as part of a bigger meal, perhaps even to share amongst friends and family.

A brilliant way to get in your five-a-day!

Recipe taken from Lose Weight and Get Fit by Tom Kerridge (£22, Bloomsbury). Photography © Cristian Barnett

Ingredients 3 tbsp white miso paste

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp mirin

3–4 tbsp water

½ tsp vegetable oil

½ tsp sesame oil

3 garlic cloves, ﬁnely chopped

2.5cm piece fresh ginger, julienned

125g tenderstem broccoli

125g asparagus

125g mangetout

175g cavolo nero, ribs removed and roughly chopped (100g prepared weight)

100g Chinese leaf cabbage, thickly shredded

100g rainbow chard, roughly chopped into thirds

1-cal sunﬂower oil spray

2 large free-range eggs

1 tsp furikake (Japanese seasoning), to ﬁnish

Method In a small bowl, mix the miso paste, soy sauce and mirin with 2 tbsp water until smooth.

Place a large non-stick wok over a high heat. When it is almost smoking, add the oils, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for 1–2 minutes, until the garlic is golden – don’t let it burn.

Add the broccoli and asparagus with 1 tbsp water. Stir-fry for 1 minute, then toss in the mangetout and stir-fry for a further 1 minute. Add a splash more water if the pan looks like it’s drying out.

Add the cavolo nero, cabbage and miso mixture and stir-fry for 1–2 minutes or until the cabbage is cooked and wilted. Add the chard and cook for another minute, then remove the wok from the heat.

Place a medium non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add a few sprays of oil, crack the eggs into the pan and cook for 2–3 minutes.

Divide the greens between warmed plates and top each portion with a fried egg. Sprinkle with furikake to serve.

Top tip for making Tom Kerridge’s miso stir-fried greens with fried egg Be sure not to overcook your fried egg, to enjoy the yolk oozing all over your miso greens.

Click to rate ( 10 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week