Simple Tom Kerridge recipes are always a winner and this smoked pastrami burger is no exception. Chef Tom describes them as super simple but definitely a winner, we’re certain these new burgers will go down a treat if you’re looking for something new this summer.

Pastrami is a brined meat, usually made from beef. If you have any leftover, check out our Pastrami stuffed sandwich recipe. The combination of pastrami, Emmental cheese and mustard is an absolute classic. We think it should always be topped with a generous serving of dill pickles and a cold beer. If you’d like some more BBQ inspiration from Tom, you need to try his barbecued lobster thermidor.

Recipe extracted from Tom Kerridge Barbecues, Food Network or watch the whole series on dplay

Ingredients 2 large onions, diced

Olive oil for cooking

400g beef mince

50g beef suet

100g sliced pastrami so that it looks like pulled meat

2 cloves of garlic grated

Salt and pepper to season

for the spice crust:

1 tbsp toasted fennel seeds

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp coarse ground peppercorns

for the Russian Dressing

100g mayonnaise

50g tomato ketchup

1 tbsp creamed horseradish

a couple of dashes Worcestershire sauce

3 drops of tabasco

½ lemon juiced

to garnish

4 x slices of emmental cheese

4 heaped tablespoons of sauerkraut

4 x chunky pickled dill pickle halved

4 x dark rye burger buns or brioche buns toasted

Method The first step is to add your olive oil to a large sauté pan. When hot, add your onions along with a pinch of salt, stir well.

Cook over low to medium heat for around 20 minutes or until your onions have turned a caramel brown and are completely soft and sweet. Remove from heat and leave to cool completely.

Next, add all the remaining burger ingredients into a large bowl and work until it all comes together.

Divide the mix into four generous patties and then place on to a tray and into the fridge to firm up. Next, place all the spices into a pestle and mortar and grind to a coarse powder. Then tip onto a plate. Press one side of the burger patty.

Next mix the mayonnaise with the ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, Tabasco and Worcestershire and season with salt and stir together and then keep to one side.

To cook the burger, preheat a BBQ or grill.

Sprinkle a couple of handfuls of soaked wood chips over the coals to create some extra smoke. This will ensure a heavy smoky flavour imparts the burgers.

Lightly drizzle the burger with oil and lay spice side down onto the grill. Cook for 2 minutes to toast the crust and then flip over, lay on the cheese and cook for a further 2-3 minutes with the lids on.

Remove the burger and rest on a plate for a minute or two. Then spread the Russian on the base and the lid of the burger, pop on the burger and top off with the sauerkraut and dill pickle.

Top tip for making Tom Kerridge’s Smoked pastrami burger These burgers are best cooked on the barbecue but you could cook under a hot grill if needed.

