We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This classic tomato soup recipe is the perfect dish to whip up on a cold winter's evening, for a starter at a dinner party or special occasion.

This delicious tomato soup recipe is ideal if you fancy a low calorie meal or a lighter dinner than usual but still want lots of nutrients. Packed with fresh tomatoes, this soup is great way to make sure you’re getting your 5-a-day. Not only is this tomato soup recipe a quick to make, it’s healthy and filling too.

The kids are guaranteed to love it too. Who doesn’t like a classic tomato soup? This nutritious tomato soup is so easy to make that we dare say you’ll never buy tinned tomato soup again.

Unlike canned tomato soup, you know exactly what you’re putting in to your homemade soup. This is one of the things that makes it a much healthier option.

We like to top off this tomato soup recipe with a dollop of creme fraiche and a sprinkle of black pepper. Throw some garnish on there too if you have any to hand.

Serve your soup with a chunk of crusty bread to make it a more filling meal or just have it on its own.

Watch how to make Tomato soup

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

2 onions, peeled and chopped

1 carrot, peeled and diced finely

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

450g fresh ripe tomatoes, halved

1 litre vegetable stock

1tsp sugar

Salt and pepper

Method Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add the onions, carrot and garlic. Cover and cook for 10 mins until soft.

Score the bottom of the tomatoes with a sharp knife and place in boiling water for 2 mins.

Transfer to a bowl of cold water and then remove the skins.

Chop tomatoes and push through a sieve into the pan, to remove the pips.

Add the sugar, salt and pepper. Stir and cook for another 5 mins.

Add the stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 mins. Liquidise until smooth.

Top tip for making Tomato soup Store leftover soup in a Tupperware in the fridge for up to 3 days or you could freeze and keep for up to 1 month.

Click to rate ( 447 ratings) Sending your rating