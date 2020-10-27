We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easy to make and perfect for Bonfire night, this treacle toffee recipe is a sticky sweet treat that is perfect as a food gift or a sweet treat at special occasions. This recipe makes 4 gift bags worth and will take around 50 mins to make, plus cooling time, so is a simple Saturday activity to do with the kids – just be mindful of how hot the sugar gets.

The treacle will set hard so be careful when it comes to breaking with a rolling pin. If you don’t want pieces of treacle to fly everywhere when breaking up, place a kitchen or tea towel over the top before smashing. Or pop the treacle in a freezer bag and make sure it’s zipped securely closed before smashing the treacle toffee. Though if you’re going to do it this way be sure to squeeze all of the air out of the bag before closing, otherwise it might pop!

Thanks to the lovely treacle in this recipe the results are rich and dark. Once you’ve finished cooling your tasty toffee the top should be beautifully smooth and shiny.

Like toffee? You’re going to love our easy-to-make toffee apples!

Watch how to make Treacle toffee

Ingredients 350g salted butter, softened

200g black treacle

425g dark brown muscovado sugar

397g can condensed milk

Method Gently melt the butter, treacle, sugar and milk in a large saucepan, stirring occasionally. If you stir too often you risk the sugar crystallizing which will result in a grainy treacle toffee.

Once the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is smooth turn up the heat to high and boil to 130C, stirring so the mixture doesn’t catch and burn on the bottom.

Once your toffee mixture has reached 130C, pour into a 24cm x 32 cm baking dish lined with buttered greaseproof paper and leave to sit for 10 mins before putting in the fridge to set.

Once set, bash with a rolling pin to break up and serve, or alternatively pop into little bags as gifts for friends.

Top tip for making Treacle toffee To make regular toffee follow this recipe with only the butter and sugar.