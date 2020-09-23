We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

How do you make cheese fondue even more delicious? You increase the cheese content and serve with mini roasted potatoes – yum!



Nothing says comfort food quite like indulgent, rich, melted cheese and crisp mini roast potatoes. Serve our triple cheese fondue at your next drinks or dinner party, and we’re sure your guests will be pleased.

Our mini roast potatoes are also a delicious side for your classic roast and take a fraction of the time and effort to cook. Whether you’re hosting for Christmas or New Year or just fancy having some friends over, we encourage you to try this recipe.

It also happens to be the perfect partner to a glass of wine, so pick up a bottle or two. In fact, you could always get it delivered from one of these suppliers.

Ingredients 750g baby new potatoes

2tbsp olive oil

3 sprigs of thyme

100g Comté, grated

100g Gruyère, grated

100g Emmental, grated

2tsp cornflour

1 garlic clove

350ml dry white wine

a small glass of Calvados or kirsch

Method Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Tip the potatoes into a large roasting tin, drizzle over the olive oil and toss with the thyme and a pinch of sea salt. Roast for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and golden.

Meanwhile, mix together the cheese and cornflour. Rub the base of a pan with the garlic then discard. Add the wine to the pan and heat until simmering gently. The trick is to add the cheese gradually, stirring all the time – like making risotto. As it melts, add another handful of cheese.

Once all the cheese has been incorporated and the mixture has thickened, stir in the Calvados. Serve as a dip with the potatoes.

Top tip for making Triple cheese fondue with mini roast potatoes Serve with cured meat, crudités and crusty bread too

