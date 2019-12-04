This triple layer chocolate cake is the ultimate treat for a chocoholic. Stack three rich chocolate sponges with a luxurious chocolate buttercream and top with a sprinkling of grated chocolate. This chocolate cake recipe is made by famous baker Molly Bakes so you know its going to be a real winner. This recipe serves around 20 people making it the perfect chocolate birthday cake or cake for a special occasion when it will be shared. It will take around 1hr and 5 mins to prepare and bake this cake. Thanks to the simple buttercream decoration you don’t have to spend too much time decorating after its baked.

Ingredients For the cake:

150g cocoa powder

600ml boiling water

360g butter, softened

600g caster sugar

2tsp vanilla extract

6 eggs, room temperature

360g self raising flour

2tsp baking powder

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

½tsp salt

For the buttercream:

250g butter, softened

500g icing sugar, sifted

200g dark chocolate plus extra

2tsp vanilla extract

2tbsp milk

You'll also need:

3x 25cm round baking tins or 4x 20cm round baking tin

Method To make this chocolate cake, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Lightly grease and flour the 25cm round cake tins. Combine the boiling water with the cocoa powder and stir until smooth. Leave to cool. Sift the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt, set aside. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla then the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition. Add all of the flour, gently mix until just combined. Fold in the cooled cocoa. Divide the mixture into the prepared cake tins and bake for 35 mins or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre of each cake comes out clean. Loosen the edges with a knife to reduce cracking the cake as it cools and shrinks. Leave to cool for 20 mins then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely. For the buttercream:

Melt the chocolate over a bain marie. Cream the butter until smooth, gradually add the icing sugar and continue to cream until light and fluffy. Add the chocolate and beat until combined. Finally add the vanilla and the milk, creaming until combined and the mixture is soft, add a little extra milk if you feel it is not a spreadable mixture. Cut the tops off each cake and level. Using a palette knife spread a coating of buttercream onto the top of the bottom two cake layers. Sandwich the three layers together. Spread a coating of buttercream over the top of the cake, then coat the sides. Garnish the top with grated chocolate. Looking for a classic chocolate cake? Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe is the ultimate choice!



Top tip for making Triple layer chocolate cake If you don't have a bain marie simply melt the chocolate over water which has just been boiled and then turned off. Make sure the bowl doesn't touch the water and stir until it's melted. Or you could melt the chocolate in the microwave in small short bursts

