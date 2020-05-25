We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Follow our simple step-by-step recipe to make this delicious tuna and tomato calzone. The whole family are going to love tucking into it for dinner.

This tuna and tomato calzone recipe is so easy. Try this Italian oven-baked folded pizza stuffed with tuna, tomato, olives, herbs and mozzarella cheese. It’s bursting with flavour. This recipe shows you how to make the calzone dough using strong plain white flour and easy bake yeast.

This recipe will take 1hr and 40 mins to prepare and cook. It’s a delicious treat for the weekend. Serve with freshly prepared salad or with homemade chips for a naughty but nice option.

This recipe serves 6 people. Calzone is best served on the day its cooked but if you have any leftovers, store in an airtight container or tin foil in the fridge once cooled. To reheat we’d recommend popping on a tray in the oven on a low heat for about 5/10 minutes.

Ingredients 500g (1lb) strong plain white flour

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp salt

7g sachet easy-bake yeast

2 tbsps olive oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 tsp dried Italian herbs

180g can tuna chunks (135g can drained weight) tuna

4 pitted olives, sliced, optional

125g (4oz) mozzarella cheese, cubed

2 greased baking sheets

Method Put the flour, ½ tsp sugar, salt and the yeast into a large free-standing mixer. Add 1 tbsp olive oil and 300ml (½ pint) warm water. Knead with a dough hook for 5 mins, until smooth, or 10 mins, if kneading by hand. Cover and leave to rise in a warm place for 30 mins until doubled in size.

Set the oven to 220°C/Gas Mark 7.

Heat 1 tbsp oil, add the onions and fry gently for 10 mins until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for 2 mins. Add the canned tomatoes, herbs and the rest of the sugar. Simmer for 10 mins then leave to cool.

Cut the pizza dough in half. Lightly knead until smooth and roll out to 3mm (1⁄8 in) thick. Use an 18cm (7in) plate to stamp out 3 dough rounds. Repeat with the rest of the dough so you have 6 rounds.

Stir the tuna, olives and mozzarella into the tomato mixture and spoon it to the left of centre of each round. Brush the dough edges with water and fold it over the filling, pressing the edges together firmly and crimping them. Pierce 2 little holes in the top with a knife. Put on the baking sheets, brush with oil. Bake for 20 mins until the bases are firm.

Top tip for making Tuna and tomato calzone Use leftover ham or cooked chicken instead of canned tuna, if you like

