Tuna pasta bake is a classic family recipe. Make this easy tuna, sweetcorn and pasta bake in just 30 mins for a quick midweek meal packed full of veggies.

A portion of this tuna pasta bake works out at 580 calories and if you want to keep things healthy, serve with a leafy side salad. This recipe serves four, but it’s easy to scale up for a crowd. Pasta bake makes a delicious leftover lunch the next day, hot or cold, with fresh salad leaves. Store in an airtight container in the fridge and reheat in the microwave until piping hot, or serve cold. Feel free to add other vegetables to this recipe – add spinach to up your iron intake or swap the sweetcorn for your child’s favourite veg instead.

Ingredients 1tbsp oil

1 small red onion, peeled and finely chopped

5 medium-sized mushrooms,chopped

150g sweetcorn, canned or frozen

400g can chopped tomatoes

3tbsp tomato purée

300g penne pasta

185g can of tuna fish in sunflower oil, drained

25g pack of ready salted crisps

100g mature Cheddar cheese, grated

900ml flameproof dish

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes over a medium heat, then add the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the sweetcorn, tomatoes and tomato purée and simmer for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, stir the pasta into a pan of boiling salted water and cook according to pack instructions, until just tender. Drain, then put it back in the pan. Set the grill to hot.

Stir the pasta into the sauce, then break the tuna into large flakes and gently mix in. Spoon into the dish. Crush the crisps in the bag and sprinkle them over the top, with the cheese.

Put the dish on a baking tray and grill for about 5 minutes until the cheese has melted and turned golden brown. Serve hot with salad or greens.

Top tip for making Tuna pasta bake You can add peas or beans instead of sweetcorn