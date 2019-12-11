Turkey and ham pie is the perfect way to make the most of your Christmas leftovers. A traditional pie features lots of vegetable and is the perfect ‘use up’ dish. You can add almost any veg you like to your pie, which is fab if you’ve got lots of greens leftover from Christmas day. You’ll only need 15 mins in the kitchen to prep it, and then another 40 mins to bake it in the oven. It’s really delicious comfort food and you will find yourself making it time and time again. If you’re looking for a delicious recipe, this turkey and ham one is just the ticket. The whole family will love it! Love cooking for the festive season? We’ve got loads more scrumptious Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 25g flour

1lt turkey or chicken stock

350g cooked turkey or chicken cut into chunks or strips

125g cooked ham cut into chunks

6 leeks, cleaned and chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

2tbsp chopped parsley

200g ready make shortcrust pastry

90g butter

75g flour

1 tbsp English mustard

A pinch of salt and ground pepper

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/gas 7.

Melt the butter in a heavy based pan and add the onions, carrots and celery and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the flour off the heat. Whisk in the chicken stock and cook over a medium heat, stirring all the time until the sauce is smooth. Season well and add the mustard.

Place the chicken pieces, ham and leeks in the bottom of an oval pie dish, sprinkle with the fresh parsley and pour over the sauce.

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and cover the pie dish with the pastry.

Brush the top of the pastry with a little beaten egg and bake in the oven for 20-25 mins. After this time reduce the heat to 180°C/350°F/gas 4 and bake for a further 15 mins.

Top tip for making Turkey and ham pie You can freeze your turkey and ham pie. Simply cook it and allow it to cool. Then freeze for up to 3 months. Allow to defrost fully before re-heating