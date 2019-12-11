Turkey curry is a delicious way to use up any meat leftover from Christmas Day, but this tasty dish is so much more than just a leftover turkey recipe.

Making a turkey curry is a great way to use up any meat you’ve got left over from Christmas day. This delicious recipe, made with oranges, mango chutney, onions and flaked almonds tastes truly scrumptious and can be made using both cooked and raw turkey.

If you’re using cooked meat, simply shred it into the sauce and heat through thoroughly. Once you’ve made this tasty twist on a classic curry recipe, you’ll want to make it again and again – it’s so good.

Serve it with rice, naan bread or chapatis, as you would any other curry – and don’t forget the poppadoms! Love festive cooking? We’ve got loads more delicious Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 1 orange pepper, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

500g turkey breast steaks, cut into short wide strips

200g green beans, halved

4 ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

Small bunch coriander, chopped

2tbsp sunflower oil

1 large onion, roughly chopped

5tbsp korma curry paste

3tbsp spicy mango chutney

200ml hot chicken stock

400ml tin reduced-fat coconut milk

2tbsp toasted flaked almonds



Method Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok. Add the onion and peppers, and cook for 3-4 mins, until the onion is golden and peppers softened.

Stir in the turkey and curry paste, and cook, stirring, for a couple of mins.

Add the beans, tomatoes, mango chutney, stock and coconut milk, and simmer for 10 mins. Stir through coriander, sprinkle with almonds and season before serving your turkey curry with rice and chapattis.