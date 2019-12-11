Turkey gravy is the perfect accompaniment to your Christmas dinner and this simple turkey gravy recipe is a true Christmas classic.

Turkey gravy is so easy to make and is a great way of using up leftovers juices too. This recipe serves 6 people and will take around 55 mins to prepare and cook. Packed full of flavour, turkey gravy is a great way of making the most out of your Christmas turkey, as fats and juices often go to waste. This gravy is just perfect drizzled over crispy roast potatoes, dipping Yorkshire puds or smothering your veg in. And who doesn’t love gravy to make sprouts that little bit easier to eat? For a twist on our turkey gravy recipe, try adding a splash of red wine – if you have any spare! It will just add even more richness and flavour. Love a good roast? We’ve got loads more lovely roast recipes right here!

Ingredients 700ml water

giblets from roast turkey

1x small onion, chopped

1tsp mixed herbs

pinch of salt and pepper

4tbsp fat sediment from roast turkey

2tbsp plain flour

¼ tsp garlic pepper

½ tsp onion salt (try the herb section at your local supermarket)

Method Make the stock by filling a large saucepan with the water, giblets, onion, herbs and seasonings. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for about 45 mins. Strain the stock through a fine sieve.

To make the gravy, remove the meat from the roasting tin and strain off all except 4tbsp of the fat sediment.

Place the tin over a low heat and stir in the flour. Cook the flour gently until it is light brown in colour. Blend in the garlic pepper, onion salt and 600ml of the strained giblet stock. Simmer for 2-3 mins.

Top tip for making Turkey gravy This recipe is best made and served on the same day.