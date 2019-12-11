Turkey pie is a delicious and easy way to use up your turkey leftovers after Christmas dinner or anything you have leftover from a Sunday roast lunch or dinner. This filling turkey, leek and mushroom pie is packed with tender turkey pieces and fresh vegetables and makes a heart-warming family meal that you can whip up without much effort. To make this tasty turkey, leek and mushroom pie, you’ll only need about 10 mins in the kitchen to prep it, and then all you have to is pop it the oven and let it bake for about 20 mins. So nice and easy! To make this turkey recipe easier and quicker, we’ve used ready-made puff pastry, so you can have a filling meal ready in about 30 mins from scratch – ideal if you’re still tired from all the Sunday cooking. But if you’re a real pastry connoisseur you could always whip up your own if you know how, or if you have a bit of extra time on your hands and are looking to learn a new skill, you could always find a pastry how-to guide and attempt your own. Not a fan of turkey? You could always substitute it for chicken and use up those leftovers too. Tuck in! Love cooking for the festive season? We’ve got loads more delicious Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 2tbsp vegetable oil

500g (18oz) diced British turkey breast

2 leeks, washed and thickly sliced

150g (5oz) button mushrooms, wiped and quartered

Sprig of thyme, leaves picked

15g (½ oz) butter

1tbsp plain flour

300ml (½ pt) milk

Chicken stock cube

Black pepper

Pack ready-made puff pastry

Little milk and beaten egg for glazing

Method Preheat oven to 220°C (425°F, gas mark 7). Heat oil in a frying pan and brown the turkey. Add the leeks, mushrooms and thyme leaves and fry for about 10 mins until softened and slightly caramelised.

Meanwhile. make a white sauce: melt the butter in a small saucepan and add the flour, stirring well with a wooden spoon to make a paste. Cook for 1 min. Pour over the milk a little at a time, whisking continually until you have a thick sauce. Crumble in the stock cube and season with pepper to taste.

Mix the turkey mixture with the sauce and pour filling into a deep pie dish.

Grease the edges of the pie dish with a little butter. Roll out the pastry and transfer to the pie dish to make a lid. Trim the pastry from around the edges and press down to seal.

Brush milk or egg over the pastry to glaze it. Prick it with a fork and place in the oven at 220°C (425°F, gas mark 7) for 15-20 mins. The pastry should be risen and golden brown when you take it out.

Allow the pie to stand for 5-10 mins, then serve with a simple boiled vegetable accompaniment.

Top tip for making Turkey pie with leeks and mushroom Still got leftover turkey breast? Use it to make a simple-but-tasty stir-fry.