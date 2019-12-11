Turkey stew is an ideal way to use up leftovers on Boxing Day, but this turkey stew recipe can also be made from scratch if you fancy a filling dish with a lean, white meat.

Turkey stew isn’t just a Christmas dish, but we always find ourselves making this turkey stew recipe in December. While you may never get bored of turkey sandwiches, if you do fancy something a bit different after Christmas Day, this succulent turkey stew recipe is a great way to use up any leftovers. Made with rich tomato purée, punchy garlic and fragrant bay leaves it transforms turkey into a gorgeous family meal, whether you’ve got leftover meat from Christmas or just fancy a change from chicken at any other time of the year. Because turkey is such a lean meat this would also be perfect for a healthy supper throughout the cooler months and, dare we say it, would even be worth buying some turkey breast meat especially for. We’ve made sure our turkey stew is easy to make. Just fifteen minutes of prep is required, followed by a slow bubble on the stove, leaving you free to get on with other things. Depending on what you fancy, this stew is lovely served with a variety of sides. Rice works really well to mop up the juices, as does some warm, crusty bread, but mashed potatoes are also delicious with the rich sauce. Love Christmas cooking? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 chillies, chopped

900g turkey, cut into bite-sized chunks, or leftover turkey meat

1tbsp tomato puree

285ml vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

Method Heat the oil in a casserole dish, add the onion, garlic and chillies and fry gently until softened (about 5 minutes).

Add the turkey pieces, increased the heat, and fry until browned. If you’re using pre-cooked turkey then simply warm through for a couple of moments.

Stir in the tomato puree, then pour in the vegetable stock and add the bay leaves, and season.

Bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 40 minutes, until the turkey is tender.

Serve your turkey stew with rice or potatoes and a few veggies for a hearty, healthy family meal.

Top tip for making Turkey stew Got some leftover roasted vegetables? You can pop roast potatoes, parsnips, celeriac and carrots in too (cut into chunks)