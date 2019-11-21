This turkey with bacon lattice is sure to wow your guests this Christmas, or any time of the year.

Not only does the bacon make the turkey taste even better, but it looks extra special too. Make your turkey the star of the show (after the cook, of course!) at Christmas with this easy but impressive bacon-lattice topping. And, we have loads of other ideas to pimp your turkey at Christmas.

Ingredients 1 turkey, about 5.5kg

1 lemon, cut in half

1 bulb of garlic, cut in half through the middle

2 bay leaves

2 large carrots, cut into chunks

2 onions, quartered

2 celery sticks, cut into chunks

50g butter, softened

16 rashers of streaky bacon

you will need

a large roasting tray

Method Make sure the giblets are removed from the turkey. Put the lemon, garlic and bay leaves in the cavity.

Put the chopped veg in a large roasting tray and arrange so the turkey can sit on top. This will ensure the bird doesn’t burn on the bottom, and it will also add flavour. Put the turkey on top of the veg and tuck the wings underneath the breasts. Rub the legs and sides of the bird with butter.

For the lattice, lay 8 rashers of bacon side by side down the length of the turkey breast. Working left to right, fold every other rasher in half and lay another horizontally in the centre. Fold back the bacon rashers and repeat with the alternate rashers until the top and bottom of the breast are fully covered with bacon.

Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Pour 200ml water into the baseof the roasting tray underneath the turkey to prevent the bacon from shrinking immediately and burning. Roast for 30 mins, then reduce the heat to 160C/Gas 3 and roast for a further 2 hrs. To check the turkey is done, insert a skewer into the thickest part of the breast or thigh; if the juices run clear and there’s no pink, the turkey is done. If not, return to the oven for a further 15 mins and check again.

Transfer the turkey to a large board or serving platter. Cover tightly with foil and 2 clean tea towels to retain the heat, and allow it to rest for about 30 mins.

Top tip for making Turkey with a bacon lattice Use the juices from the turkey and the roasted veg to make a delicious homemade gravy