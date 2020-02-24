This colourful unicorn pancake might look tricky to make, but it’s actually really easy – all you need is a Tefal pancake pan, which has a clever stencil illustration featured on the base! The pan also comes with a squeezy bottle with a precision tip, so you can carefully follow the pattern as your pour out your batter to cook. Watch the video below to see how it’s done.

To keep things simple, you could make this with plain batter and decorate with any colourful toppings you have to hand, like jam and sprinkles. But, to really make this magical design stand out, get hold of some food dyes to add extra definition to the unicorn mane and horn. We’ve also decorated ours with edible gold spray, and unicorn frosting (of course!). This gorgeous unicorn almost looks too good to eat…

Watch how to make Unicorn pancake

Ingredients For the batter:

260g flour

500ml milk

50g butter, melted

4 eggs

Equipment:

Tefal unicorn pan (comes with a squeezy bottle)

2 extra squeezy bottles

Paint brush

To decorate:

Waitrose Cook’s Ingredientswhite mini meringues (for eyes)

Dr Oetker green, red and black food dye (black for eyes)

Unicorn Frosting by Cake Décor

Gold glitter spray by Cake Décor

Sugar icing balls

Method Combine the flour and salt, before adding the eggs, melted butter and milk and then whisk until smooth.

Pour half of the batter into one of the plastic squeezy bottles. Divide the rest between two bowls and add the green food colouring to one – and the pink colouring to the other. Mix thoroughly before pouring these into separate bottles.

Draw the outline of your unicorn pancake using the plain batter, allow it to firm slightly before filling in the design with the rest of the mixture, adding some of coloured batter to decorate the unicorn mane and horn. Draw a black eyeball onto the white mini meringue, then fix in place with a drop of batter.

Paint the hair and main with the food dye, before spraying the pancake with edible glitter. Decorate the plate with unicorn frosting, topped with silver sugar balls.

Click to rate ( 16 ratings) Sending your rating