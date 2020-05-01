We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These cute Union Jack cupcakes were originally created to celebrate the Royal Wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton. However we’ve found they make the perfect party addition for Jubilee parties, VE Day celebrations and any very British gathering!

Either use our basic cupcake recipe and then decorate your cakes using the steps below, or follow this easy recipe to make Union Jack cupcakes for your party.

Use a clean paint brush and food colouring to paint the flag onto the icing. Or, you can use food colouring pens in red and blue if you find that easier!

Ingredients 4oz caster sugar

4oz margarine

4oz self raising flour

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

12 white cupcake cases

For the icing:

1 packet white ready roll icing

Apricot jam

Blue and red food colouring

Method Line a cupcake tin with 12 cupcake cases and preheat the oven to 180˚C.

Cream the sugar and margarine together with an electric mixer until light and creamy. Gradually add the eggs, flour, baking powder and vanilla essence while whisking.

Fill the cupcake cases half full and put them in the oven for 25-20 minutes until well risen and lightly golden brown. Then take the cupcakes out of the oven and put them on a wire rack to cool.

When the cupcakes are cool, roll out the ready roll icing to about 3mm thick. Then, using a circular biscuit cutter, cut out 12 circles.

Put some of the apricot jam in the microwave for about 20 seconds until runny. Brush the cupcakes with apricot jam so you can stick one of the icing circles on the top. Draw or paint a union flag onto each icing topped cupcake for a stunning royal cake! Pile onto your cupcake stand and serve with tea.

Top tip for making Union Jack cupcakes Swap the apricot jam for strawberry or raspberry if you prefer!

