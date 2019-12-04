Our vanilla cookies are perfect for sharing and can be decorated however you like!

These fun vanilla cookies are great if you have a special occasion coming up. With a melt-in-the-mouth texture, these cookies have a lovely hint of vanilla that is the perfect base for any decorations you wish to try.

Ingredients 125g (4oz) unsalted butter, softened

150g (5oz) caster sugar

Pinch of salt

Few drops of vanilla extract

1 medium egg

250g (8oz) plain flour

You will also need:

Baking sheets, lined with non-stick liners or baking parchment

Method To make this cookie recipe, set the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3.

Cream together the butter, sugar, salt and vanilla extract until the mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and then the flour until the mixture binds together to form a dough. If the dough is very soft, wrap it in a plastic bag and chill it until it’s firm enough to roll out.

Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to about 3-4mm (nearly ¼in) thick and use cutters to cut out shapes, re-rolling trimmings as necessary until all the dough is used.

Place the cut-out shapes on the lined baking sheets. If there is time, chill the shapes for 10-15 mins before baking.

Bake the biscuits in the centre of the oven for 15-20 mins, or until the cookies start to turn golden at the edges. Remove the baking sheets from the oven.

Leave the cookies to cool for a few mins on the baking sheets, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely and decorate as you wish.

To freeze: The cold cookies may be packed into a plastic container and frozen for up to 3 months. After defrosting, they may be “refreshed” in a hot oven for a few mins to re-crisp them.

Top tip for making Vanilla cookies To make these chocolate flavoured reduce the amount of flour to 200g and add 50g cocoa powder to the dough