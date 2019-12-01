These vegan biscuits with fruit and nut are a real treat. Vegan cream cheese and cashew nuts make these biscuits rich and creamy, without using any animal products!

Christmas biscuits are surprisingly easy to make and our delicious recipe couldn’t be easier. With such a creamy finish these fruit and nut vegan biscuits taste even better than the classic version. The vegan biscuit mix is quickly hardened in the fridge, then adorned with the creamy mixture, icing sugar and sprinkles, so there’s no baking involved. Bake these pretty biscuits at Christmas time with the kids. They’ll make a fabulous homemade food gift for family and friends. Whether you choose make traditional circles, cute little stars or Christmas tree shapes, friends and family will love these indulgent vegan desserts.

Ingredients For cookie base

115g of Cashews or Pecans

150g Dates

5 tbsp Cocoa powder

1 tbsp Cinnamon

1 tbsp Maple syrup

Cookie cutters

Pinch of salt

For filling

200g vegan soft cheese (we like Violife Violife Creamy Original)

2 tsp Cinnamon

Sprinkles

Icing sugar

Method In a blender, mix together all of the ingredients for the biscuit base and shape into a ball with your hands.

Place ball between two sheets of baking paper and flatten with a rolling pin until 1cm thick. Using the cookie cutter, cut out shapes and then place in the fridge to cool whilst you prepare the filling.

Mix together the cinnamon and vegan cream cheese and set aside.

When biscuit are firm, remove them from the fridge and spoon 1 tsp of the creamy mixture onto the base of each biscuit. Add the sprinkles and some icing sugar and serve!