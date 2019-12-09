Vegan blondies are a delicious, easy bake and this cake batter flavoured recipe from Heather Saffer, Crazy Easy Vegan Desserts author, is a real winner.

Explaining where the inspiration for these vegan blondies came from, Heather reveals: ‘My mom is super into birthdays. I love this about her. Every year she makes sure she’s the first person to call and wish me a happy birthday. We go out to dinner to whatever restaurant I choose, and she spends a lot of time picking out just the right cake with which to surprise me.

‘She’s never baked me a homemade cake, which is perfectly fine with me. There are so many excellent bakeries out there! But if I did ask for homemade cake, it might be in the form of these sprinkle-filled blondies. Wait—I take that back. These delightful blondies would be my midday birthday treat, with a ginormous decadent cake to follow in the evening. You can never have too much cake on your birthday!’

These easy vegan cakes would be perfect as party of your birthday party buffet or if your little one wants to take a cake to school to share with their friends on their birthday.

Ingredients 1 (15- to 17-ounce) box vegan gluten-free vanilla cake mix

¼ cup safflower oil or melted refined coconut oil

3 tablespoons aquafaba

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

4 tablespoons rainbow sprinkles

Method Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, mix together the cake mix, oil, and aquafaba until combined. Add the almond milk and mix until smooth. The batter should have a frosting-like consistency; if it seems too thick, add a little extra almond milk. Fold in the sprinkles.

Spread the batter in the prepared cake pan and bake until the top starts to brown and a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out with moist crumbs attached, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before slicing. Crazy Easy Vegan Desserts by Heather Saffer, published by Sterling (£17.99, available from www.thegmcgroup.com)

Top tip for making Vegan blondies Make sure to pick colored sprinkles without confectioner’s glaze. Confectioner’s glaze isn’t vegan and thus doesn’t belong in these party blondies. If you don’t want to use aquafaba, you can substitute unsweetened applesauce, which will produce blondies that are softer and a bit fluffier.