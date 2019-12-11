A vegan Buddha bowl is a healthy meal that is so on trend (and of course, instragrammable!). Buddha bowls are typically filled with an array of colourful vegetables, plant based proteins, and healthy fats on a bed of grains, and often with a tasty but healthy dressing to tie it all together. We’ve used chunky ribbons of butternut squash, roasted vegetables, and chickpeas with a quinoa base for this healthy and filling vegan Buddha bowl recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 red onions, sliced
- 2 red peppers, deseeded and cubed
- 4 carrots, cut into chunks
- 3tbsp olive oil
- 450g butternut squash ribbons, stripped with a peeler
- 2 x 400g cans chickpeas, drained
- 1tsp ground coriander
- 200g cavalo nero, roughly chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 125g quinoa
- 750ml vegetable stock
- 1tbsp sesame seeds or furikake seasoning
Method
Heat the oven to 200°C. Spread the onions, peppers and carrots out in a large roasting tin, drizzle with 1tbsp oil and roast for 20 mins, until tender. Push up to one end. Add the squash ribbons and cook for 10 mins to soften.
Add the chickpeas to one end of a roasting tin, sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt, the coriander and 1tbsp oil. Put the cavalo nero at the other end of the tin. Scatter on the garlic and rest of the oil. Roast for 4 mins.
Put the quinoa in a pan with the hot vegetable stock and bring to the boil, then simmer for 15 mins, until tender. It’s fine if the liquid becomes absorbed – or you can strain off any excess liquid.
Pile a selection of all the veg into 4 bowls, with the quinoa. Sprinkle over the sesame seeds or furikake and serve with lemon wedges for added flavour.