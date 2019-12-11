Heat the oven to 200°C. Spread the onions, peppers and carrots out in a large roasting tin, drizzle with 1tbsp oil and roast for 20 mins, until tender. Push up to one end. Add the squash ribbons and cook for 10 mins to soften.

Add the chickpeas to one end of a roasting tin, sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt, the coriander and 1tbsp oil. Put the cavalo nero at the other end of the tin. Scatter on the garlic and rest of the oil. Roast for 4 mins.

Put the quinoa in a pan with the hot vegetable stock and bring to the boil, then simmer for 15 mins, until tender. It’s fine if the liquid becomes absorbed – or you can strain off any excess liquid.