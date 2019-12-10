If you’re on a vegan diet you’re going to love these quick and easy vegan burgers. Made with beetroot, sweet potato, mixed grains and quinoa, these burgers are filling and healthy all in one. Sandwich your homemade burgers in poppyseed buns and garnish with avocado and rocket. You could even serve them with homemade chips. This recipe makes 6 burgers and takes about 30 mins in total

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp nigella seeds

2 sweet potatoes

200g raw beetroot, grated

100g breadcrumbs

250g cooked mixed grains

8tbsp uncooked quinoa

6 poppy seed buns

4tbsp vegan mayonnaise (we like Granovita Mayola Egg and Dairy Free Mayonnaise from Ocado)

70g bag rocket

2 avocados, mashed with juice of 1 lime

4tsp fried onion

Method Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and gently fry the onion and garlic until soft. Add the seeds and turn up the heat and cook until just golden.

Meanwhile, microwave the sweet potato for 6-8 mins, until soft through. Allow to cool slightly and scoop out the inside into a food processor bowl, whiz until smooth. Add the beetroot, breadcrumbs, grains and onion mixture; pulse until well combined, but coarse.

Divide into 6 and shape into patties. Coat each patty in quinoa and brush with some of the remaining oil. Cook on a hot barbecue, until golden and crisp and hot all the way through.

Top tip for making Vegan burgers To serve, fill each bun with some vegan mayonnaise, rocket, a burger, mashed avocado and some fried onion bits.

