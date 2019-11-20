You'll love this vegan cheesecake recipe with blueberry marmalade and creamy yogurt.

Following a vegan diet doesn’t mean missing out on Christmas classics. Our vegan cheesecake recipe tastes just like the traditional pud, but uses a vegan yogurt and soft cheese to cut out any animal products. These vegan cheesecakes are packed with juicy blueberry fruits and a thick layer of biscuit. The cheesecake pots can be prepped in 20 minutes and will then just need time to set, perfect for a make ahead vegan dessert if you’re expecting family and friends for Christmas dinner.

Ingredients 200g creamy vegan cheese

80g blueberry cheese (we like Violife Dinner Blueberry cheese)

100g Blueberry marmalade

8 vegan biscuits (crushed)

Fresh blueberries

Method Melt the blueberry cheese and mix it with the crushed vegan biscuits.

Using a glass, start assembling the vegan cheesecake. Place the biscuit mix on the bottom of the glass, add the vegan soft cheese on top, followed by blueberry marmalade, and some more vegan creamy cheese on top.

Finish with fresh blueberries and enjoy!