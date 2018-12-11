We’re big fans of this nutrient rich version of the classic dessert!

We’re big fans of this nutrient-rich version of the classic vegan chocolate mousse dessert! It might sound strange to some to add avocados to a dessert but trust us; this hidden ingredient creates an intensely smooth and creamy texture, which is definitely worth trying. By using fruit instead of eggs this is a perfect recipe for anyone with an egg intolerance. And you could even omit the honey to make an ideal vegan option. Once you’ve mastered the classic version of this vegan chocolate mousse you could try adding other flavours – what about using some coconut essence to make a Bounty-inspired chocolate mousse, or a little orange zest for a citrus zing? These easy vegan mousse pots can be made ahead of time, so they’re great for entertaining. Simply cover well and leave in the fridge for up to 24 hours before serving. We like our vegan chocolate mousse sprinkled liberally with more chocolate or cocoa powder.

Ingredients 75g dark chocolate

2 ripe avocados

100ml coconut cream

100ml honey or maple syrup

2tbsp cocoa powder

1tsp vanilla extract

Shaved chocolate or cocoa powder, to serve

Method Break the chocolate into squares in a heatproof bowl. Set over a pan of boiling water. Make sure the bottom of the bowl isn’t touching the water.

Stir in the coconut cream, honey, cocoa powder and vanilla until smooth.

Hull out the flesh of the avocado into a blender or food processor. Whizz with the melted chocolate mixture until silky smooth.

Divide the mixture into 4 serving pots.

Chill in the fridge for at least 3 hours.

Top each mousse pot with a little chocolate or cocoa (or gold leaf if you’re feeling fancy!).

Top tip for making Vegan chocolate mousse You could add in 1 – 2 tsp of amaretto or coffee to give an extra punch to this after dinner dessert.

