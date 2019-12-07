Vegan hot dogs have no meat or dairy but still have so much flavour! We’ve used tofu sausages and topped them with sweet fried peppers and onions, a mustardy ketchup and some home made pimped salsa to give our vegan hot dogs an added punch. Vegan food has an unfair reputation of being bland and boring, but this recipe proves how delicious and easy vegan food can be. If you are only catering for one vegan you could buy regular hot dogs too and use the same toppings for the regular and vegan hot dogs. We’ve used Taifun tofu sausages, which are available in Waitrose, but you could use any other vegan sausage you like. This easy but delicious recipe makes catering for vegan guests at a summer barbeque a breeze!

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

1 red, 1 orange and 1 yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced

6 tofu hot dogs

6 hot dog rolls

2tbsp sweet mustard ketchup or American mustard

For the salsa

A dash of sriracha hot sauce or chilli sauce

1 tomato, chopped

1 stick of celery, finely chopped

200g pot tomato salsa

Method To make the pepper topping, heat the oil and fry the onion for a few mins to soften. Add the peppers and cook for a few mins until they also soften.

To make the pimped up salsa, stir the sriracha or chilli sauce, tomato and celery into the pot of ready made tomato salsa, then chill until needed.

Cook the hot dogs over a hot barbecue or under the grill for a few mins, turning until warmed through.

Pop the hot dogs into the rolls, spoon on the salsa and peppers. Drizzle over the ketchup or American mustard and serve.

