Satisfy the herbivores and fool the carnivores at your next barbecue by cooking up these sweet, smoky vegan mushroom tacos with pineapple salsa. Mushrooms are a great meat substitute, especially oyster mushroom with their thick stem.

Mushrooms are a natural alternative to meat and cheaper than the overly-processed products on sale, which are often underwhelming. It’s sometimes good to just stick to simple ingredients, and when they’re this delicious, why wouldn’t you? We’ve got plenty of easy mushroom recipes if you’re looking for more inspiration including a delicious soup.

Our homemade corn tortillas could be used for burritos or fajitas too. For more vegan taco inspiration, check out or pulled jackfruit recipe, it’s very similar to pulled pork but completely meat-free.

Ingredients 2tsp sweet smoked paprika

1tbsp ground cumin

2tsp garlic powder

1tsp dried oregano

¼tsp ground cinnamon

300g oyster mushrooms, in clusters, if possible

1tbsp olive oil

for the pineapple salsa:

½ small fresh pineapple, diced

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 medium red chilli, chopped

juice of 1-2 limes

½ bunch fresh coriander, chopped

½ bunch fresh mint, chopped

for the tortillas:

150g masa harina corn flour (available from Ocado)

vegan creme fraiche, to serve (we love Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche)

Method For the mushroom ‘steaks’, mix the herbs and spices together with 2tsp salt and 1tsp black pepper. Brush the mushrooms with oil and coat in the spices, then set aside.

For the pineapple salsa, mix all the ingredients together and store in the fridge until required.

For the tortillas, make a dough by mixing the masa harina with ¼tsp salt and 100ml water. Roll into walnut-sized balls. Take a plastic freezer bag and cut along the sides to create 2 sheets. Place a ball of dough in the centre of one sheet, cover with the other and roll to 3mm in thickness. Repeat with all the dough.

To cook, toast each tortilla in a hot, dry frying pan for 1-2 mins on each side.

Meanwhile, cook the mushrooms on the barbecue for 3-5 mins on each side, or until charred. Serve in the fresh tortillas with the pineapple salsa and vegan creme fraiche.

Top tip for making Vegan Mushroom Tacos with Pineapple Salsa Cut the leftover pineapple into wedges, char on the BBQ and serve with ice cream

