This vegan nut roast with beetroot and butternut squash makes entertaining for vegan friends effortless and is sure to please anyone lucky enough to get a portion. Plus, for this roast, you can vary the vegetables depending on what you have in the fridge. If you have any leftover Brussels sprouts they work brilliantly in place of leeks, and perhaps try some carrots instead of squash. Any type of nut and herb will lift the whole nut roast so get experimenting and don’t let any vegetables go to waste. Think vegan food is boring? Think again! This vegan nut roast is packed with flavour and has such great texture. This easy vegan nut roast will impress any vegan guests, and meat eaters too!

Ingredients 3tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 leeks, washed and chopped

200g butternut squash, peeled and chopped

100g white breadcrumbs

150g mixed nuts, ground in a food processor

2tbsp each chopped fresh sage and thyme

200g drained beetroot, chopped

sage leaves, to garnish

balsamic glaze (optional)

You will need:

500g loaf tin, greased and lined

Method Heat the oven to 200°C. Heat the oil in a large pan and add the onion, leek and butternut. Cook gently for 8 mins, stirring until softened. Cool, then tip all but 2tbsp of the mixture into a large food processor.

Add the breadcrumbs, the ground nuts, reserving 30g of them, the sage and thyme. Season well with salt and ground black pepper. Add all but 2tbsp of the beetroot and blend together to combine well.

Tip the mixture into the tin and bake for 30 mins.

Stir-fry the 2tbsp butternut and leek mixture, the reserved nuts and beetroot to warm through.

To serve, tip out the nut roast and top with the stir-fried vegetables and nuts. Garnish with sage. Drizzle with balsamic glaze, if you like.