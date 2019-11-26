These chocolate vegan truffles are totally divine and free from animal products.

The chocolate vegan truffles are mouth-wateringly delicious. Serve with a cuppa or a vegan Baileys, Almande for the perfect vegan Christmas dessert. Naughty, indulgent and totally allowed this festive period. The crunchy chocolate outside pairs deliciously with the creamy filling – perfectly satisfying those sweet cravings. Enjoy a vegan sweet treat with a cup of tea without the fuss of making a full dessert this Christmas. These perfect little vegan truffles also make for a luxurious food gift at Christmas for family or friends.

Ingredients For the truffles

500g vegan soft cheese (we like Violife Creamy Original)

100g Almond powder

50g Powdered sugar

30g Coconut flour

For the topping

125g Baking dark and white vegan chocolate

50g Coconut butter

Nuts

Desiccated coconut

Dried fruit

Method Spoon out the vegan cheese cheese from the pack and place in a bowl. Pour the almond powder, the powdered sugar and the coconut flour on top and stir thoroughly until combined. Cover the bowl with cling film and place in the fridge for an hour.

Melt the coconut butter and the baking chocolate in bain-marie. Set aside and let it cool down.

Remove the bowl with the cream from the fridge. Using your hands, form small balls and place in a tray. Dip each ball in the baking chocolate. Make sure you turn the balls round and round so that it covers all sides.

Remove the ball from the chocolate and place it on a tray (covered with baking paper) where you let it dry for 1-2 minutes from the excess chocolate.

Place the various toppings (nuts, dried fruits, etc) on wooden boards and either roll or “dip” the balls on them. Place the balls in a tray in the fridge for 30 mins.