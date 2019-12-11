A vegetable stew recipe that is quick, cheap and easy to make and is an absolute family favourite. Speeded up by swapping haricot beans for canned butter beans, this meal is a winner!

Serving 4 people this hearty, family-sized vegetable stew can be ready on the table in just 40 mins. A portion of this delicious stew works out at only 172 calories per serving. Serve this stew with mashed potato, homemade dumplings or warm, buttered bread for soaking up the delicious flavoured stock. This recipe is great for a Monday night as it uses up leftover veg from your Sunday roast dinner. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. You can blitz this stew in a food processor and turn it into a soup the next day for lunch.

Watch how to make Vegetable stew

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and sliced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 parsnips, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, chopped

250g (8oz) swede, peeled and diced

600ml (1 pint) hot vegetable stock

400g can tomatoes

420g can butter beans, drained

A handful of chopped parsley

Method Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and fry slowly for 5 mins. Add the other vegetables, cover and fry over a medium heat for 5 minutes, so they start to soften.

Pour in the stock and canned tomatoes, bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the beans and cook for another 5 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

Sprinkle the vegetable stew with chopped parsley to serve.

Top tip for making Vegetable stew Add a can of tomatoes to give more flavour and substance.