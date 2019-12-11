To make the garlic butter: put the butter or margarine in a small bowl together with the parsley and crushed garlic. Work together with a wooden spoon until well combined.

Put all the garlic butter onto some baking parchment and use the parchment to work into a log about 5cm long. Wrap in the parchment and chill in the fridge or freezer until firm.

To make the kievs: steam the potato, then mash. You should have about 150g of mashed potato. leave to cool.

Cook the green and puy lentils together until cooked, but not mushy, about 15 mins. Drain well and leave to cool.

Put the sesame and sunflower seeds, brazil nuts and wholemeal bread in a food processor and blend into fine crumbs.

Mix together the mashed potato, lentils, crumb mixture and onion, and season well.

To form the kievs: divide the mixture into five (or if you like big portions, four!). Take the log of garlic butter from the fridge and cut into five (or four) slices.

Take one portion of the lentil mixture and form into a round. Make a dint in the centre and place a piece of the garlic butter in. Form the lentil mixture round the garlic butter to enclose it, finishing up with a flattened cake shape. Do the same with the rest of the mixture and garlic butter.

To coat: whisk the egg, (*or beat together the soya and gram flours, with the water, oil, salt and sugar until smooth). Dip the kievs into the egg (*or soya flour mixture) then into the breadcrumbs. Press the crumbs in well. Chill for 30 mins.

Heat some oil in a large frying pan and fry the kievs until golden and crisp all over. Take care not to split them, otherwise the garlic butter will spill out. Serve hot.

Melt the butter or margarine in a saucepan and saute the onion until golden. Add the allspice and cook for a further minute before adding the cabbage.