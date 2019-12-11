A vegetarian pie is one of the most delicious ways to pack in plenty of your five-a-day, made with sweet roasted veggies and nutty lentils. This vegetarian pie recipe is so simple to make, thanks to a little help from some ready-made pastry and of course plenty of tasty veg. We’ve used Mediterranean-style veggies but feel free to swap in anything you have in the fridge – peas, aubergine and carrots all work well too. If you want to make sure this is vegan then just check the ingredients in the filo pastry you’re using, other than that it’s animal-product free. Serve this delicious vegan and vegetarian pie up with a side salad for a healthy and hearty meal.

Ingredients 2 peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped

2 medium-sized sweet potatoes, cut into 2cm pieces

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 courgettes, roughly chopped

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to brush

200g mushrooms, roughly chopped

250g pack ready-to-eat puy lentils

3tbsp green olive tapenade

Small handful of fresh parsley or oregano, roughly chopped

5 filo pastry sheets, each measuring about 32 x 38cm

You will need:

20cm (8in) round springform tin, lightly greased

Method Heat the oven to 200°C or Gas Mark 6. Put the peppers, sweet potato, onion and courgettes in a large roasting tin. Toss through the oil and season well. Roast the vegetables in the oven for 15 mins, turning them to coat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 15 mins more. Set aside to cool completely.

Rinse the lentils and stir through the tapenade and parsley or oregano. Check the seasoning and gently mix with the roasted vegetables.

Heat the oven to 200°C or Gas Mark 6. Brush one side of each sheet of filo pastry with oil then arrange, oil-side down, in the springform tin, leaving no gaps at the base or sides (let the excess filo hang over the edges).

Spoon the vegetable filling into the pastry and press down firmly to level. Cover the filling with the overhanging pastry, scrunching it up. Bake the pie in the oven for 20 mins, then unclip and remove the metal rim. Bake for 10-15 mins more, until deep golden.

Click to rate ( 402 ratings) Sending your rating