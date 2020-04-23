This very British curry was created in the early 70s, probably in Glasgow. We’ve brought it up to date and made a vegetarian tikka masala.
As one of the most popular dishes in the UK, we thought we’d give it a twist and create our own vegetarian tikka masala recipe.
Chicken tikka masala is one of the most popular British dishes and the most ordered at Indian restaurants.
Vegetarians need not miss out though with our vegetarian tikka masala recipe. As well as vegetables, Quorn pieces and paneer also work well so feel free to give them a try. Making your own curry paste is not only a satisfying task; it also gives you a livelier flavour. There isn’t always time though and with so many spices need, if you don’t have them in the cupboard already, an easier alternative is to use a good tikka curry paste easily found in supermarkets.
Ingredients
- For the curry paste:
- Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1tbsp garam masala
- 2tsp turmeric
- 1tsp chilli powder
- 1⁄2tsp paprika
- 1⁄2tsp cumin
- 1⁄4tsp cayenne pepper
- 1⁄2tsp ground coriander
- 11⁄2tsp vegetable oil
- For the curry:
- 2tbsp oil
- 1 medium onion, finely diced
- 2 large carrots, peeled and sliced into rounds
- 2tbsp tomato puree
- 400g can tomatoes
- 3 tomatoes, chopped
- 250ml vegetable stock
- 400g can chickpeas
- 400ml can coconut milk
- 1 head cauliflower, in florets
- 100g (31⁄2oz) spinach
- 1tbsp lemon juice
- Handful of chopped coriander
Method
For the curry paste, place all ingredients into a food processor and blend until a paste forms. Put to one side.
In a frying pan, heat the oil and fry the onion until soft. Add the carrots and cook for 2 mins. Mix in the tomato puree and the curry paste, and cook for 2 mins.
Mix in all the tomatoes, the stock, chickpeas and coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10-15 mins, until the sauce has thickened. Add the cauliflower and cook for 5 mins.
Stir in the spinach and cook until wilted. Mix through the lemon juice and scatter in the chopped coriander. Serve with rice and chapatis.
Top tip for making Vegetarian tikka masala
To save time you can use a ready-made curry paste and skip step 1