Heat the oven to 180°C. Arrange the squash in a roasting tin and the beetroot in another. Sprinkle the chicken seasoning over the squash and drizzle oil over both. Roast for 25 mins.

Remove the squash and cover the beetroot with foil. Cook for 35 mins more, until the beetroot is tender. Set aside to cool, then peel it and cut it into wedges.

Turn the oven up to 220°C. Take one third of the pastry and roll out to a 15 x 25cm rectangle. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, prick with a fork and chill for 30 mins, then bake for 12-15 mins, until puffed and golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Put the spinach in a bowl, cover loosely with cling film and microwave on High for 1-2 mins, until just wilted. Tip into a sieve and press with a potato masher, to remove excess liquid.

Return the cooked pastry to a parchment-lined baking tray. Arrange a layer of the spinach over it then spread over the beetroot. Spoon over the curd cheese.

Shape the stuffing into a long sausage shape and place along the centre. Arrange the roasted squash in another layer, then finally top with the remaining spinach.

Roll out the remaining pastry to a large rectangle; 23 x 34cm.

Brush the rim of the cooked pastry base with egg, then cover the whole thing with the pastry rectangle, pressing lightly around the stack to seal.

Re-roll the trimmings, if needed, and stamp out 22 holly leaves using the cutter. Brush the pastry all over with egg and top with the holly leaves to decorate. Chill for at least 30 mins, or overnight if you’re preparing it ahead.